Rahul Gandhi is the epitome of unparliamentary behaviour: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Reacting to Congress' allegations against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Gandhi is the epitome of unparliamentary behaviour and today people of Wayanad have got rid of him.

Addressing a press briefing, Anurag Thakur said, "A member of the Lok Sabha for so long, from 2009 to 2014, has never been able to ask questions for Amethi in five years. In 13 years, Rahul Gandhi participated in only 21 discussions and didn't introduce any single Private Member Bill. He thinks he is above the government, law and people of India."

He also said that the Congress leader is a habitual loose cannon.

"Use of indecent language, insulting, bad words, all this had become the habit of Rahul Gandhi. He used to think that he can speak anything, without facing any consequences," the BJP leader said.

In a joint press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Rahul Gandhi has been convicted in a defamation case and sentenced to two-year jail. As per the law, conviction leads to disqualification from parliament membership."

He said, "Congress party, especially Rahul's family, wants a separate Indian Penal Code (IPC) for him. Under this IPC, he shouldn't be convicted. They want a separate judiciary for him. However, they fail to understand that in a democracy the law is equal for all."

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha a day after his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case.

The representative of Wayanad Parliamentary constituency, Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

This comes after the Surat court on Thursday, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi made the "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi.

