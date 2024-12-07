Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute on Armed Forces Flag Day

New Delhi, Dec 7 Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday greeted members of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Flag Day and called upon citizens to wholeheartedly contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Kharge said, “The Armed Forces Flag Day is a solemn occasion to pay tribute to the extraordinary courage and indomitable grit of our brave soldiers and express sincere gratitude to their valour and selfless service to our country.”

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge said, “On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, I appeal to all my fellow citizens to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. These voluntary donations will serve as a gesture of solidarity and support for the families of our ex-servicemen, war veterans, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.”

“I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all members of our Armed Forces and their families, wishing them continued success, glory, and happiness in the years to come,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also hailed the armed forces.

“On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the unwavering courage and determination of the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces,” said Gandhi in a post on social media.

“Your innumerable sacrifices and dedication keep our country safe and inspire us all,” he said.

The Armed Forces Flag Day or the Flag Day of India is a day dedicated to honouring the soldiers and veterans of India's armed forces. It is observed annually in India on December 7 since 1949.

On this day small flags are distributed to civilians in return of donations. Flag Day gains more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the civilian population to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country.

The Kendriya Sainik Board’s (KSB) regional wings manage the fund collection across the country as part of the Flag Day. Other voluntary organizations also join the effort.

