Rahul Gandhi kicks off Punjab Assembly polls campainging with Golden Temple visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Punjab for campaigning of the upcoming assembly polls, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.

The Congress leader was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Following his visit to Golden Temple, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with all the 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections that are due next month.

Gandhi will then travel to Jalandhar by road where he would address the virtual rally "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

Notably, this is the first visit of Rahul Gandhi since the imposition of a ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India at the start of the month.

Punjab will go to the assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

