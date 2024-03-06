Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra still in MP, to enter Rajasthan on Thursday

Bhopal, March 6 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which was supposed to exit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and enter Rajasthan, will stay in the state for another day, a party leader said.

According to the new schedule, the yatra will halt in Sailana of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Wednesday night, and it will enter Rajasthan on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Congress media head K. K. Mishra told IANS.

“The yatris, including Rahul Gandhi, will stay in Sailana on Wednesday night. It will resume, as per its scheduled time (early morning), and is expected to enter Rajasthan on Thursday afternoon," he added.

The yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on March 2 and was scheduled to complete its earmarked 700 km in the state by March 6. However, the yatra paused on Sunday as Rahul Gandhi went to participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar.

After entering Madhya Pradesh in Morena, the yatra passed through Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, and Dhar to reach Ratlam on Wednesday. During the halt in Sailana, located around 50 km from Banswara district of Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a public gathering.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor