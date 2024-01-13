Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Begin From Manipur on January 14

Starting this Sunday, the Congress party is set to commence the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, from Manipur, a region marred by recent violence. This move is perceived as the party's strategic effort to shape the narrative leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, shedding light on critical issues such as unemployment, inflation, and social justice.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is slated to traverse through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, with the party anticipating its impact to be as impactful as Gandhi's previous nationwide march. The Congress asserts that the initiative is a response to the government's alleged denial of opportunities to address public concerns in Parliament. The Yatra is positioned as an endeavor to reaffirm the foundational principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Though the Congress has stressed that this is not an electoral yatra, it comes at a crucial juncture as the party seeks to revive its fortunes after a poor showing in the last round of assembly elections. With the BJP focusing on the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Congress wants to put the spotlight on bread-and-butter issues through this yatra.

Gandhi had on Friday said emotional issues are being misused politically and attention is being diverted from real issues, in a betrayal of the people of the countryIn a post on X, the former Congress president said, "The youth will have to think about what will be the id. entity of the India of our dreams? Quality of life or just emotions? Youth raising provocative slogans or the employed youth? Love or hate?.

Manipur has been grappling with persistent ethnic violence since May of the previous year, resulting in a tragic toll of over 180 lives lost. The unrest ignited on May 3, 2023, triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' held in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community's pursuit of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In a significant move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other key party leaders are set to be present in Thoubal to inaugurate the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The yatra, spanning a distance of 6,713 km, will primarily utilize buses, but will also incorporate segments on foot. Over the course of 67 days, the yatra aims to cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments, culminating in a concluding event in Mumbai on either March 20 or 21.

The Congress party emphasizes that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a platform designed to vocalize opposition against perceived "injustices" spanning the last decade. As part of this initiative, the party has unveiled a "Nyay anthem" featuring the tagline "Saho Mat, Daro Mat" (do not suffer, do not be scared).