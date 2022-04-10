Rahul Gandhi likely to visit abroad this month: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit abroad this month, informed sources on Saturday, even as his party is facing tough electoral challenges ahead after its defeat in recently-concluded assembly polls in five states,

"Rahul Gandhi likely to visit abroad in this month. He was scheduled to go there recently but the visit has been postponed now, final schedule to be made again," sources said.

Meanwhile, his visit comes a few months ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections that are slated to take place later this year.

Notably, this is his second visit abroad in the past five months, Earlier, he had flown abroad in December 2021 on a "personal visit" for almost a month.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor