Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam today, to interact with party functionaries

Guwahati, July 16 Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Assam on Wednesday to take part in the party's various programmes here.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state is seen as an attempt to boost the morale of the Congress party workers, as Assam is heading for Assembly polls next year.

The senior leaders of the grand old party will land at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and will receive a grand welcome from the party functionaries.

The Congress party is looking to renew its base in Assam among the general public following the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the head of the state unit.

Gogoi said, “The meetings in block units have seen a lot of enthusiasm among party supporters. We did not expect such a huge gathering in small meetings.”

This is the first visit of Rahul Gandhi to Assam after Gaurav Gogoi was given the responsibility to head the state unit to take on the BJP’s election machinery in 2026.

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at deepening its grassroots connect and holding the state government accountable, the Assam Congress recently launched the ‘Assam Justice Portal’. The digital platform was unveiled during a formal event at Rajiv Bhawan, the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, inaugurated the portal in the presence of senior party leaders, including MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur, and other key office-bearers.

The ‘Assam Justice Portal’ is designed as an interactive digital interface allowing citizens from across the state to report grievances and highlight issues spanning local governance, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and public services. It aims to function as a channel for the people to directly communicate their concerns to the Opposition, which will then push for resolution.

Speaking at the launch, Saikia underscored the Congress party’s commitment to serving as a responsible and responsive Opposition.

“The portal is a step towards amplifying public voices and ensuring that the government is made aware of ground-level issues. It’s about promoting transparency and enforcing accountability,” he said.

