Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee express sadness over demise of Khaleda Zia

New Delhi, Dec 30 Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, remembering her significant contribution to the country’s political journey.

Gandhi took to X to convey his condolences.

"Saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia. Over her long career in public life, she played a significant role in Bangladesh’s political journey. My heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh", he posted.

Kharge also mourned her demise and extended condolences on behalf of the Congress.

“On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Bangladesh’s Former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia. Throughout her long public life, she played an important role in shaping the nation’s political journey. My sincere condolences to her family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Chief Minister Banerjee also expressed her grief through a post on X.

Describing Khaleda Zia as a prominent leader, she said: "Saddened by the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a prominent public leader. I extend my condolences to her family, friends and followers."

Begum Khaleda passed away early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 80, her party confirmed. According to a statement issued by the BNP, she died at around 6 a.m. at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for over a month.

"The BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, the national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 am, just after the Fajr (dawn) prayer," the party said in its statement. Expressing grief, the BNP added: "We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul."

Khaleda Zia had been admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after developing serious complications involving her heart and lungs. Media reports said she was also battling pneumonia during her final days. She remained under close medical observation for 36 days, with doctors describing her condition as fragile.

Over the years, the former Prime Minister struggled with multiple chronic ailments, including liver cirrhosis, diabetes, arthritis, and long-standing complications affecting her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyesight. Her treatment was overseen by a team of specialists from Bangladesh and abroad, including doctors from the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Australia.

Earlier this month, there were efforts to shift her overseas for advanced treatment, but doctors ultimately advised against international travel due to her weakened condition.

The wife of former President Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia, made history as Bangladesh’s first woman Prime Minister and served two terms in office.

