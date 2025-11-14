Rahul Gandhi marching towards century of defeats: BJP on Bihar poll trends

Bengaluru, Nov 14 As early counting trends suggested a massive win for the NDA in the Bihar polls, the Karnataka BJP on Friday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by congratulating him for "marching towards a century of defeats".

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on X, "Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi, who is marching toward a century of defeats."

"One might be able to count the stars in the sky, but it is difficult to keep track of how many elections Congress lost due to Rahul Gandhi," he taunted.

The Congress party was well aware that the RJD–Congress Mahagathbandhan, known for its "jungle raj notoriety", could not defeat the NDA government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which has earned "public approval through good governance, corruption-free administration and development-oriented politics".

"That is why Rahul Gandhi created the fiction of 'vote theft' to mislead people and avoid embarrassment," Ashoka slammed.

However, the wise voters of Bihar have outrightly rejected the Congress party's and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" drama, and have once again given a clear mandate to the NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, Ashoka stated.

The Congress-led government in Karnataka, which has already "lost" public support, is guaranteed to be "wiped out", he underlined.

"My heartfelt congratulations to all leaders and workers of the NDA alliance, including the BJP unit of Bihar and JD(U), who were instrumental in the NDA's victory," Ashoka stated.

Earlier, commenting on the exit polls predicting an NDA victory in Bihar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that he does not believe in exit polls.

He had pointed out that the media had not predicted the Congress victory in Karnataka through exit polls.

"The people will either bless us or reject us - that's part of democracy. Who hasn't faced defeat? Everyone wins and loses at some point," he remarked.

