Rahul Gandhi meets job aspirants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 25 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited a popular restaurant in Hyderabad and also interacted with unemployed youth.

Gandhi, who is in Telangana to campaign for November 30 Assembly elections, visited the Bawarchi Restaurant at RTC X Roads in the city.

Customers were surprised to see him in their midst and they vied with each other to shake hands with him and take selfies.

He also visited City Central Library to meet unemployed youth preparing for government recruitment exams. The job aspirants explained to him the problems faced by them due to question paper leak in the TSPSC exams.

The Congress leader enquired about the recent suicide of a girl student who was preparing for recruitment exam. Gandhi assured the youth that if voted to power, Congress will provide government jobs to two lakh youth. He said a job calendar with dates of exams, results and job notifications will be released.

