Rahul Gandhi might land in jail soon, says Assam CM after LoP's 'stealing land' jibe

Guwahati, July 17 Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday took potshots at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his 'land stealing' remarks during his visit to the state recently.

CM Sarma told reporters here, “Rahul Gandhi mentioned that he would like to send me to jail. However, the Congress leader might face a jail term before he tries to put me into prison. He is already out on bail on several cases. I believe that a national leader should not speak in the language of Rahul Gandhi. It has actually increased my stature."

He also said, “I have been working for the betterment of people of Assam. We have given 1 lakh jobs. The voters have seen everything.”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister remarked that LoP Gandhi seemed to have focussed solely on him throughout his visit.

The Assam CM’s post mentioned, “I must say, I am grateful — because today, he has elevated my political stature to a level I might never have reached had I remained in the Congress party. He mentioned my name repeatedly in all his meetings."

CM Sarma added that such attention from the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition was a matter of "great satisfaction."

Taking a swipe at his former party, Sarma, who defected from the Congress to join the BJP in 2015, said that the recognition he now enjoys would not have been possible had he remained with the Congress.

“If Rahul Gandhi has chosen to criticise me, it is a clear sign that I must be doing something right for the people of Assam,” he stated.

CM Sarma also wrote on X targeting LoP Gandhi, “I heard you are out on bail on charges of massive corruption of over Rs 5,000 crore in the National Herald case. You will be remembered as one of the most corrupt Congress presidents of India. Frankly, I don't care about what you say — because I know, and the country knows, that you are one of the most corrupt leaders in India today.”

His remarks came as LoP Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Sarma during his visit in Assam on Wednesday, accusing him of corruption and vowing that the CM would eventually land in jail.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Chaygaon, about 40 km from Guwahati, LoP Gandhi said CM Sarma behaves like a "raja" but is “gripped with fear” and will be held accountable for his actions.

Referring to a series of eviction drives across the state, LoP Gandhi said the youth, farmers, and daily wage earners of Assam wanted to see the Chief Minister behind bars because “they know he is corrupt, and steals land from the people 24 hours a day."

“But look closely — his face on television shows fear. He knows Congress workers will send him to jail.”

