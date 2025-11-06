Rahul Gandhi 'misleading' Bihar voters: Mohan Yadav on Congress leader's 'H-Files' claim

Patna/Bhopal, Nov 6 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "misleading" Bihar voters with his "baseless" claim of "vote theft" in the Haryana Assembly elections.

Addressing media persons in Bihar, the Chief Minister said, "Earlier, Gandhi had tried to spread misinformation regarding EVMs, which the Supreme Court had rejected. He should behave with dignity.

BJP leader Yadav, who became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh after the party won the Assembly polls in November-December 2023, alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gandhi earlier blamed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for his defeat.

Stepping up the attack on Gandhi, he said, "It is unfortunate that Gandhi is trying to mislead the people by bringing up Haryana elections during the Bihar elections. Nobody is buying his claims."

Mohan Yadav, who was in Bihar to campaign for the NDA candidates and address election rallies in Madhubani and Gayaji districts on Thursday, appealed to the people of Bihar to exercise their right to strengthen democracy.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was underway on Thursday.

"I request the people of Bihar to participate in this festival of democracy. Surely, the NDA will form the government, and Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar. The people want development," CM Yadav said.

Notably, at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi presented "The H-files", claiming that the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls were "stolen".

Gandhi cited electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission of India "colluded" with the BJP to ensure its victory. However, the poll panel denied the claim.

Gandhi also alleged that similar tactics are likely to be used to manipulate the ongoing Assembly elections in Bihar.

Previously, Gandhi had also claimed that the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were also "manipulated".

