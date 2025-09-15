Rahul Gandhi not allowed to travel villages across Ravi river due to security concerns

Chandigarh, Sep 12 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who was on a day-long visit to flood-hit areas of Punjab, was not allowed to travel to villages that fell across the Ravi river on Monday by local authorities, citing security concerns.

The villages that he was planning to visit were located close to the India-Pakistan border fence in Gurdaspur district.

Responding to the denial of permission, Congress MP and former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said: "It’s surprising that the Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to visit villages that fall within the country."

He said Gandhi, who came to Punjab to stand by with those who have lost their homes and crops, was planning to visit a medical camp being run by the Congress for the past many days for residents settled in villages across the river.

State party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring described the incident as "shocking". "Rahul Gandhi was stopped by Punjab Police from visiting the flood-affected villages of Punjab, of course under instructions of the AAP government. They are playing into the hands of the BJP,” he told the media.

Channi also questioned the relief announced by PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state last week. "The PM gave Rs 1,600 crore to the state. When I was the CM, crops were destroyed in two districts, and we had to spend Rs 716 crore. How will Rs 1,600 crore suffice for the whole state?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, accompanying state chief Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former Chief Minister Channi, besides other party leaders, Gandhi interacted with affected families and reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation measures.

The Congress leader visited areas devastated by floods in Amritsar, meeting residents impacted by the natural calamity. He first visited Ghonewal village in Amritsar’s Ajnala block, one of the worst-hit areas, where he had face-to-face interaction with those impacted by floodwater. After visiting Ghonewal village, Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area of Amritsar.

The death toll due to the floods stands at 56, while crops on 1.98 lakh hectares were damaged.

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the flood situation and damage in Punjab on September 9 by conducting an aerial survey. He announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for the state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty.

