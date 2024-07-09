Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers at Churuwa Hanuman Temple in Raebareli (Watch Video)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Churuwa Hanuman Temple in Raebareli's Bachhrawan on Tuesday, July 9. The Congress leader visited his parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, earlier Tuesday. This will be his first visit to his constituency since assuming office as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Gandhi will arrive at Fursatganj Airport and proceed directly to Bhuemau Guest House. He will meet various delegations from different sections of society, as well as people and party leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to meet the family of the late Captain Anshuman Singh, who died in the July 2023 Siachen fire. Captain Anshuman Singh showed exceptional bravery and saved three lives. President Droupadi Murmu recently gave Captain Anshuman Singh the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

