Rahul Gandhi Offers Rose and Tircolour Flag to Rajnath Singh During Parliament Protests (Watch Video)

Opposition MPs called for cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, welcoming BJP MPs who held a tricolor flag and a rose. They demanded discussions on critical issues, including the Adani case. Leaders from the opposition gathered at the Parliament steps, many holding tricolor cards and red roses, while others displayed placards with messages such as "Don't sell the country."

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, handed the tricolor to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he entered Parliament. MPs from Congress, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Left parties joined him, predominantly carrying tricolor flags and roses.

Rahul Gandhi gives rose, Tricolour to Rajnath Singh during Parliament protest. In a unique gesture of protest, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,Rahul Gandhi, handed a rose and a Tricolour to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Parliament premises. #Protestpic.twitter.com/Hwzs9kmKPo — Poonam Bhardwaj (@PoonamBrdwj) December 11, 2024

Also Read: Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back after TMC Kalyan Banerjee's Personal Attack in Parliament, Says ‘Won’t accept apology’

While expressing a desire for Parliament to function effectively, Gandhi accused the central government of avoiding discussions on the Adani case. He met with Lok Sabha Speaker O.B. Birla to address BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial statement in the proceedings and later criticized the government in a media interaction.