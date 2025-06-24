Rahul Gandhi on secret foreign holiday, claims BJP's Amit Malviya; Cong retorts

New Delhi, June 24 BJP leader Amit Malviya has claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been going on secret foreign holidays, and as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), he needs to answer the people of the country.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Malviya shared the information that Rahul Gandhi was on a secret foreign holiday last week and has again gone abroad.

“Rahul Gandhi was on a secret foreign holiday just last week. Now, he has flown abroad again -- to yet another undisclosed location,” wrote Malviya.

He also raised questions about these ‘secret visits’ and demanded that, as LoP, the Congress leader needs to answer them.

“Why these frequent disappearances? What is so compelling that keeps him away from the country so often? As the Leader of the Opposition, he owes the people of India answers,” Malviya further said in his post.

The Congress was quick to debunk the claims of the BJP leader and accused the PMO of playing tricks.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on his X handle that Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend his niece's graduation ceremony.

“The Prime Minister's Office is playing its dirty tricks as usual. It knows nothing else apart from these dirty tricks. Mr Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend his niece's graduation ceremony and will be back soon,” Khera wrote on X.

Questions about Rahul Gandhi’s frequent foreign travels have always been raised.

Recently, when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge went to the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi’s absence raised eyebrows. Gandhi, however, had posted on X expressing grief and calling it heartbreaking. He had also called upon the Congress workers to do everything they could to help on the ground.

He was later seen on the day when his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was discharged from the hospital in the national capital on June 19, where she had been admitted on June 15. A photograph showed him holding gifts as it was his birthday with his mother and other hospital staff.

Even as Malviya, the BJP’s In-charge of its National Information and Technology Dept, pointed out Rahul Gandhi’s intermittent absence and foreign jaunts, the latter has been active on his social media handles.

Gandhi on June 21 slammed the 'Make in India' initiative of the Modi government, saying, “…We assemble, import, but don’t build. China profits': 'Clock is ticking”. He also posted a video of his visit to Nehru Place, the largest electronics market in Delhi, where he met two mobile repair technicians.

