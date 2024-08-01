Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad Landslides: "Terrible Tragedy; Much Needs to Be Done"

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi, visited Wayanad Hospital on Thursday to meet the injured from the landslide that struck the district on July 30. Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

"It is a terrible tragedy for Wayanad, for Kerala, and the nation. We have come here to see the situation. It is painful to see how many people have lost family members and their houses. We will try to help and ensure that the survivors get what is their due. A lot of them want to be relocated. There is a lot that needs to be done here. I would like to thank all those, including doctors, nurses, administration, and volunteers," he said. "To me, this is a national disaster for sure. Let us see what the government says," he added.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that this is not the time for politics but for providing help. "I don't think this is the time or place to talk about political issues. People here require help. The time right now is to make sure that all assistance comes. I am not interested in politics right now. I am interested in the people of Wayanad," he stated.

Reflecting on the emotional impact, he said, "Today, I feel how I felt when my father died. Here people have not just lost a father but an entire family. We all owe these people respect and affection. The whole nation's attention is towards Wayanad."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who accompanied Rahul to Wayanad Hospital, spoke about the immense tragedy. "We have spent the whole day meeting people who suffered. It's an immense tragedy. We met a little boy who was holding on for six hours, trying to save his mother. He managed to save his grandmother but lost his mother. We can only imagine the kind of pain that people are suffering. We are here to give as much support and comfort as we can. I am also very proud to see how everybody is coming together, not just from Kerala but from the whole country," Priyanka said.

She also mentioned a similar tragedy in Himachal Pradesh, where 40 people have died, extending condolences to those affected. Meanwhile, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi reported that over 200 deaths have been declared and bodies were still being recovered following the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad. Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, causing extensive destruction, loss of lives, and injuries to hundreds, as per the Kerala Revenue Department.

Piyush Anand, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, stated that four teams are currently present in Wayanad, working tirelessly to save as many people as possible. "NDRF teams are engaged in rescue work. Our four teams are present there. We rescued people using the rope rescue technique. The Indian Army and Air Force are also present; the Indian Army is trying to build a Bailey bridge there. The Air Force has rescued many people and delivered food items to the trapped. We are trying our best to save as many people as possible. It has been a great cooperative effort as many agencies are involved in this," the NDRF DG said.