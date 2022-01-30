Rahul Gandhi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his 74th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

