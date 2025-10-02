Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Kamaraj, celebrates leader's enduring legacy of simplicity and social reform

Chennai, Oct 2 On the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna K. Kamaraj, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to one of India's most respected post-independence statesmen.

In a message on X, Gandhi said, "His humility, integrity, and pioneering work in education and social justice for the upliftment of the marginalised continue to inspire generations."

Kamaraj, who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1954 to 1963, is widely regarded as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu's educational and social welfare systems.

Rising from humble beginnings, Kamaraj left school at a young age but dedicated his life to ensuring that no other child would be deprived of learning due to poverty or distance.

Under his leadership, Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive expansion of public schooling.

Thousands of new schools were built, free uniforms were provided to students, and the mid-day meal scheme was strengthened, bringing children into classrooms and reducing dropout rates.

His belief that education could break the cycle of poverty became a cornerstone of the state's development. Kamaraj's vision was not confined to education alone. He pushed for industrial growth while balancing it with agricultural support, helping Tamil Nadu maintain economic stability.

Known for his clean politics and extraordinary personal integrity, he lived a simple life, often traveling without fanfare and rejecting luxuries.

His reputation for honesty earned him respect across party lines.

Beyond Tamil Nadu, Kamaraj played a decisive role in shaping India's political history. As president of the Indian National Congress, he was instrumental in guiding the party during a crucial transition period after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

His ability to mediate conflicts and prioritise national interest over personal ambition gave him the title of "Kingmaker" in Indian politics.

More than five decades after his death, Kamaraj's influence remains deeply felt. His belief that governance must serve the poorest and most vulnerable continues to resonate.

Rahul Gandhi's tribute serves as a reminder that Kamaraj's legacy is not just history; it is a living guide to ethical and people-centered leadership that remains relevant to India's future.

