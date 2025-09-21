Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Bihar's first SC CM Bhola Paswan Shastri

New Delhi, Sep 21 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Bihar's former Chief Minister Bhola Paswan Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Shastri was a freedom fighter and later served as the Chief Minister of Bihar on three separate occasions between 1968 and 1971.

Known for his simplicity and honesty, he was the first person from the Scheduled Castes to become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi took to X to pay homage. "Salutations on the birth anniversary of Bihar's former Chief Minister and great freedom fighter, Bhola Paswan Shastri Ji.”

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said that Shastri was a true Congressman who raised his voice for social justice and equal opportunities. "Coming from the Dalit community, Bhola Paswan Ji was a true Congressman, an honest politician, and a dedicated Gandhian, who always raised his voice for social justice, education, and equal opportunities. His life and spirit of public service are an inspiration for all of us," wrote Rahul Gandhi in his X post.

Born on September 21, 1914, in the village of Bairgacchi in Bihar, Bhola Paswan Shastri came from a poor family, but he pursued his education and earned the title "Shastri" after graduating from Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi.

He was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and became an active participant in the Indian independence movement. Shastri was imprisoned multiple times for his role in the freedom struggle.

Shastri was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1952. Shastri's first term as CM was from March to June 1968; the second term as CM was an even shorter term from June to July 1969; the third term as CM was from June 1971 to January 1972.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and served as a Union Minister for Urban Development. In 1978, he became the first Chairman of the newly founded Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission.

Shastri was renowned for his integrity and lack of interest in amassing personal wealth. He passed away on September 10, 1984.

