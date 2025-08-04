Rahul Gandhi postpones his press conference, following Shibu Soren’s demise

New Delhi, Aug 4 In the wake of the passing of former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, the Congress party has postponed Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled 'special' press conference that was to be held on Monday.

The announcement was made by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who posted the information on social media platform X.

"In view of the sad demise of ‘Guruji’ Shri Shibu Soren, today’s special press conference by Shri Rahul Gandhi stands postponed. Due to the sad demise of ‘Guruji’ Shri Shibu Soren ji, today’s special press conference by Shri Rahul Gandhi is postponed," Khera wrote in a post.

The Congress party, from its official handle on X, also paid rich tribute to the late tribal leader, hailing his lifelong struggle for justice and tribal rights.

"The demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Shibu Soren Ji's entire life is a symbol of the struggle for justice and upliftment of the tribal community. His passing marks the end of an era. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

Shibu Soren, popularly known as “Guruji” or “Dishom Guru”, passed away at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Monday morning at the age of 81.

According to a statement by the hospital, he died at 8:56 a.m. after battling a prolonged kidney-related illness. He had also suffered a stroke over a month ago and had been on life support for the past month.

The hospital said: "He died after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from a kidney ailment and had also suffered a stroke, a month and a half ago. He was on the life support system for the last month."

Soren had been under the care of Dr A.K. Bhalla, Chairman of Nephrology, along with a multidisciplinary team from Neurology and ICU at the hospital.

