Rahul Gandhi promises 30L jobs to youth during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 7 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Danpur in Rajasthan's Banswara on Thursday from Sailana in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

He was seen riding an open jeep while he came to Rajasthan's Banswara district.

A roadshow was held here at the playground of Govind Guru Government College which continued for 20 minutes.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress' first task after forming its government will be to provide 30 lakh jobs to poor sections of society. He also spoke about training every graduate youth in government and private offices and provide Rs 1 lakh to youth every year.

The Congress leader also said that he would bring in a law against paper leaks in the state.

At this event, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra targeted former Congress Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya for joining the BJP.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that BJP talks about nepotism all the time, but they do not tell what they have done in the last 10 years.

"We tell with pride of the works being done by Congress leaders, however, what Modi has done BJP workers never speak about it."

Earlier, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra halted at three places in Rajasthan's Banswara city and will enter Gujarat on Thursday evening.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra is scheduled to halt at Jhalod in Gujarat on Thursday night, said Congress Spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated 10 CSR-funded Model Anganwadis virtually in Kerala's Wayanad from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. Later, he came to Banswara where he addressed a public meeting.

On Thursday evening, a flag handover ceremony was organised at Thuthi Kankasiya Circle, Jhalod, Dahod, signalling the entry of the yatra to Gujarat.

