Rahul Gandhi Promises To Fill 30 Lakh Vacant Government Jobs From August 15

New Delhi, May 9: Exuding confidence in the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that INDIA bloc will form government at the Centre on June 4, adding that recruitment for 30 lakh vacant government jobs will be started by August 15 after coming into power.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Youth of the country! The government of INDIA is going to be formed on June 4 and we guarantee that by August 15, we will start recruitment for 30 lakh vacant government posts. Don't get misled by Narendra Modi's false propaganda, stick to your issues. Listen to INDIA, Choose jobs, not hate."

Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi wants to deflect the attention of people from real issues. "Elections is slipping from his (PM Modi) hands. He has made up his mind to do drama in the next four to five days. He will divert your attention. Modiji had promised to deliver 2 crore jobs but in actuality he implemented wrong GST policies and demonetisation. Government is working for Adanis, we are pledging to start the process of filling 30 lakh vacant government jobs by August 15," Rahul Gandhi said in a video message.

देश के युवाओं!



4 जून को INDIA की सरकार बनने जा रही है और हमारी गारंटी है कि 15 अगस्त तक हम 30 लाख रिक्त सरकारी पदों पर भर्ती का काम शुरू कर देंगे।



नरेंद्र मोदी के झूठे प्रचार से भटकना मत, अपने मुद्दों पर डटे रहना।



INDIA की सुनो,

नफ़रत नहीं, नौकरी चुनो। pic.twitter.com/C84xxSJvnc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2024

Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has promised to fill 30 lakh government vacancies. "We will fill the nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government. We will stipulate that vacancies in the panchayats and municipal bodies shall be filled according to a timetable agreed with state governments," the manifesto read. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.