Rahul Gandhi Proposes 50% Government Job Reservation for Women If Congress voted to power

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi announced on Friday that if voted into power, the Congress party plans to allocate 50 percent of government jobs for women. He said the transformative impact of empowering women, stating that their influence would significantly shape India's future.

Gandhi asked why even today only one in three women is employed and why is there only one woman in 10 government jobs. Isn't the population of women in India 50%? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher education not 50%? If so, then why is their share in the system so less? the former Congress chief said.

आज भी 3 में से सिर्फ 1 महिला के हाथ में रोज़गार क्यों है? 10 सरकारी नौकरियों में से बस 1 पद पर महिला क्यों है?



क्या भारत में महिलाओं की आबादी 50% नहीं है? क्या हायर सेकेंडरी और हायर एजुकेशन तक महिलाओं की मौजूदगी 50% नहीं है? अगर है तो फिर सिस्टम में उनकी हिस्सेदारी इतनी कम… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2024

Congress wants - 'Half the population, full rights', we believe that the full potential of women will be utilized only when women have equal contribution in the government running the country, he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi expressed the party's support for promptly enacting women's reservation in Parliament and assemblies. He said that women equipped with financial security, prospects, stability, and self-esteem would indeed emerge as pillars of societal strength.

Having women on 50% government posts will give strength to every woman in the country and powerful women will change the destiny of India, Gandhi asserted. Under its five guarantees of Nari Nyay, the Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh per annum direct cash transfer to be made to one woman from each of India's poorest families.