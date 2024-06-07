Rahul Gandhi reaches Bengaluru for defamation case; CM, Dy CM welcome him

Bengaluru, June 7 Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Bengaluru International Airport on Friday to appear before the court in connection with a defamation case.

At the airport, Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before a special court on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Karnataka BJP MLC Keshav Prasad.

The party workers have been instructed not to bring party flags, or raise slogans against the BJP in the court premises.

The defamation suit alleges that the Congress engaged in propaganda by publishing full-page advertisements accusing the previous BJP government in the state of charging 40 per cent commission for handing government projects.

Prasad argued that during the Assembly elections held last year, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar levelled false allegations to misguide the people of the state for which they should face action under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar appeared before the court on June 1 and obtained bail.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also a party to the case, remained absent despite giving an undertaking, following which the counsel for the BJP leader sought that a non-bailable arrest warrant be issued against him.

After court proceedings, Rahul Gandhi will also hold a meeting with the newly-elected Congress MPs from the state as well as the defeated candidates at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor