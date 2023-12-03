Rahul Gandhi reacts after Congress loses Assembly Elections in three states

As the day ended Bhartiya Janta Party emerged as a clear winner in Madhya Pradesh. The semi-final results of the Lok Sabha elections have shown a strong performance by the BJP. However, the Congress has suffered setbacks in three states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. As a result, the BJP seems to have gained an upper hand in the semi-finals of the Lok Sabha, as a result, BJP leaders and workers are celebrating with joy. Amidst this Rahul Gandhi gave his first reaction.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue." While thanking Telangana voters Rahul Gandhi Said, "I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - We will definitely fulfill the promise of development in Telangana. Sincere thanks to all the workers for their hard work and co-operation."