Rahul Gandhi reacts after Congress loses Assembly Elections in three states

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2023 06:04 PM 2023-12-03T18:04:57+5:30 2023-12-03T18:07:06+5:30

As the day ended Bhartiya Janta Party emerged as a clear winner in Madhya Pradesh. The semi-final results of ...

Rahul Gandhi reacts after Congress loses Assembly Elections in three states | Rahul Gandhi reacts after Congress loses Assembly Elections in three states

Rahul Gandhi reacts after Congress loses Assembly Elections in three states

Google News Next

As the day ended Bhartiya Janta Party emerged as a clear winner in Madhya Pradesh. The semi-final results of the Lok Sabha elections have shown a strong performance by the BJP. However, the Congress has suffered setbacks in three states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. As a result, the BJP seems to have gained an upper hand in the semi-finals of the Lok Sabha, as a result, BJP leaders and workers are celebrating with joy. Amidst this Rahul Gandhi gave his first reaction.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue." While thanking Telangana voters Rahul Gandhi Said, "I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - We will definitely fulfill the promise of development in Telangana. Sincere thanks to all the workers for their hard work and co-operation."

Open in app
Tags : Assembly Election Results 2023 Rahul Gandhi congress Madhya Pradesh telangana