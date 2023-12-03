Rahul Gandhi reacts after Congress loses Assembly Elections in three states
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2023 06:04 PM 2023-12-03T18:04:57+5:30 2023-12-03T18:07:06+5:30
As the day ended Bhartiya Janta Party emerged as a clear winner in Madhya Pradesh. The semi-final results of the Lok Sabha elections have shown a strong performance by the BJP. However, the Congress has suffered setbacks in three states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. As a result, the BJP seems to have gained an upper hand in the semi-finals of the Lok Sabha, as a result, BJP leaders and workers are celebrating with joy. Amidst this Rahul Gandhi gave his first reaction.
Rahul Gandhi tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue." While thanking Telangana voters Rahul Gandhi Said, "I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - We will definitely fulfill the promise of development in Telangana. Sincere thanks to all the workers for their hard work and co-operation."
मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान का जनादेश हम विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं - विचारधारा की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2023
तेलंगाना के लोगों को मेरा बहुत धन्यवाद - प्रजालु तेलंगाना बनाने का वादा हम ज़रूर पूरा करेंगे।
सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को उनकी मेहनत और समर्थन के लिए दिल से शुक्रिया।