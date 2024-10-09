Rahul Gandhi Reacts to 2024 Haryana Election Results, says 'Will Inform EC About Complaints'

The assembly election results for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir were announced on Tuesday. The BJP won a majority in Haryana, allowing them to form the government for the third consecutive time. Meanwhile, the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, secured 37 seats. After a narrow defeat, Rahul Gandhi publicly responded to the election outcome 24 hours later on his official X account.

Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling the India Aghadi’s victory a win for the Constitution and democratic self-respect. He mentioned that they are analyzing the unexpected results in Haryana and plan to report various complaints received from assembly constituencies to the Election Commission. He also thanked the people of Haryana and his party's supporters for their hard work, pledging to continue the fight for rights, social and economic justice, and the truth.

In his tweet He wrote, "Thank you very much to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The victory of the India Aghadi in the state is a victory for the Constitution, a victory for democratic self-respect. We are analyzing the unexpected result of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Thanks to all the people of Haryana and our Babbar Sher workers for their support. Thank you very much for your tireless work. We will continue this struggle for rights, social and economic justice and truth.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया - प्रदेश में INDIA की जीत संविधान की जीत है, लोकतांत्रिक स्वाभिमान की जीत है।



हम हरियाणा के अप्रत्याशित नतीजे का विश्लेषण कर रहे हैं। अनेक विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से आ रही शिकायतों से चुनाव आयोग को अवगत कराएंगे।



सभी हरियाणा वासियों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

Assembly election results show that the BJP achieved a significant victory in Haryana, marking their third consecutive term in office. The National Conference and Congress alliance has now been positioned to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Initially, it appeared that Congress had a majority in Haryana, but the situation changed, resulting in Congress being out of power for the third time. The BJP has held power in Haryana for the last 10 years and has now won 48 seats. The Congress alliance secured 37 seats, while the INLD alliance won 2 seats. The JJP did not win any seats in this election, and independent candidates garnered 3 seats.