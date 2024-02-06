Rahul Gandhi Responds to Dog Feeding Viral Video Says ‘I Don’t Understand BJP’s Obsession With Dogs’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to the viral video showing him feeding a dog during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', stating that he finds the BJP causing confusion. In the video, Gandhi explained the circumstances surrounding the incident, stating, "I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous and shivering, and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner, and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it."

Gandhi's remarks come amidst BJP's allegations suggesting that the man in the video was a Congress worker. Dismissing the claims, Gandhi stated, "No, where was he a Congress worker? I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs."

Watch Rahul Gandhi's Respond on Viral Video

#WATCH | On the viral video of him feeding a dog during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and… pic.twitter.com/QhO6QvfyNB — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Earlier in the day, a video of him offering biscuits to the dog during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand surfaced on social media, claiming that biscuits rejected by a dog were offered to a party worker. BJP's IT cell, including Amit Malviya, targeted Congress, saying, “Just a few days ago, Congress President Khargeji compared the party’s booth agents to dogs, and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit, and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker.” “If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear,” he further said.

अभी कुछ दिन पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष खड़गे जी ने पार्टी के बूथ एजेंटों की तुलना कुत्तों से की और यहाँ राहुल गांधी अपनी यात्रा में एक कुत्ते को बिस्किट खिला रहे हैं और जब कुत्ते ने नहीं खाया तो वही बिस्किट उन्होंने अपने कार्यकर्ता को दे दिया।



जिस पार्टी का अध्यक्ष और युवराज अपने… pic.twitter.com/70Mn2TEHrx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 5, 2024

A subsequent tweet by BJP leader Pallavi CT claimed that Rahul Gandhi disrespected Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader, by offering him biscuits from the same plate as the dog.

Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian . I refused to eat and resign from the Congress. https://t.co/ywumO3iuBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2024

"RaGa offered biscuits from the same plate as eaten by his pet Pidi, but Himantada REFUSED to eat those biscuits; his self-respect was more important to him, and he left the Congress party," BJP leader Pallavi CT tweeted.