Rahul Gandhi Responds to Mamata's Decision, Affirms INDIA Bloc's Commitment Against 'Anyay'

Congress faced a significant setback as Mamata Banerjee ruled out alliances with the INDIA bloc for the 2024 Lok Sabha state elections. Responding to TMC's decision to contest independently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated that they would fight against 'injustice' together. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Gandhi, entered West Bengal today. Despite tensions with TMC, Gandhi expressed his happiness at being in West Bengal.

"I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you... BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence, and injustice. So, the INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together," he said, as reported by ANI.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had emphasized a strong personal relationship with Mamata Banerjee, noting that critical remarks from either side would not impact seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reiterated that Mamata was an integral part of the INDIA bloc.

Incredible scenes in Cooch Behar, West Bengal!



A spontaneous sea of people lined up to extend a warm welcome to Shri @RahulGandhi. The enthusiasm is palpable, and the #BharatJodoNyayYatra is off to an electric start in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/TALc1dC5Lo — Congress (@INCIndia) January 25, 2024

“I have said that TMC is an important pillar of the INDIA bloc which comprises 28 parties. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her... Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country,” he stated, according to ANI. He expressed confidence that Mamata wants to defeat the BJP, and they share the same goal, committing to fighting together for the success of the INDIA Alliance.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crossed into West Bengal from Assam, with Assam Congress chief Angika Dutta handing over the 'tricolor' to the party's Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Meanwhile, TMC supporters along Rahul's route displayed banners with the message "Didi is enough for Bengal," as reported by ANI.