Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Madhya Pradesh's Mhow

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers on Sunday resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen riding a motorbike during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mhow.

Today is the 81st day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the fifth day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Indore at 6 pm today.

Notably, the yatra will pass through 7 districts in 12 days in Madhya Pradesh.

The Yatra, to date, has covered 34 districts in 7 States in the 78 days since it began from Kanyakumari.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Earlier, the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others on Saturday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

( With inputs from ANI )

