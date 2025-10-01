Rahul Gandhi retained in Parliamentary Defence Committee, Kamal Haasan makes debut

New Delhi, Oct 1 The newly reconstituted Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, effective from September 26, features a diverse mix of experienced lawmakers and fresh faces from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Veteran BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed Chairperson of the committee, which plays a crucial role in overseeing India’s defence policies, military preparedness, and strategic affairs.

Among the prominent members is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose inclusion signals a renewed focus on bipartisan engagement in defence oversight.

Gandhi, a former Congress president and sitting Lok Sabha MP, has previously served on various parliamentary panels, but his presence on the Defence Committee is particularly noteworthy given his vocal stance on national security and military welfare.

Making his debut in parliamentary committee work is celebrated actor and politician Kamal Haasan, now a Rajya Sabha MP.

Haasan, founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, has long advocated for transparency, technological modernisation, and citizen-centric governance.

His entry into the Defence Committee marks a significant shift from cultural activism to strategic policymaking.

Known for his articulate views and reformist zeal, Haasan’s presence is likely to inject fresh perspectives into discussions on defence innovation and civil-military relations.

The committee comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Notable Lok Sabha members include Karti P Chidambaram, Mahua Moitra, Ravi Kishan (Ravindra Shukla), Jagadish Shettar, and Thirumaavalavan Tholkappiyan. Rajya Sabha members include Shaktisinh Gohil, Prem Chand Gupta, Muzibulla Khan, and Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The committee’s mandate includes reviewing defence budgets, procurement policies, and strategic doctrines.

With a blend of seasoned politicians and dynamic newcomers, the panel is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s defence priorities amid evolving global challenges.

The inclusion of figures like Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Haasan underscores Parliament’s intent to foster inclusive and informed dialogue on national security, bridging political divides and drawing on diverse expertise to strengthen India’s defence framework.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor