Rahul Gandhi runs factory of lies: BJP slams LoP's voter fraud allegations

New Delhi, Aug 8 The BJP on Friday strongly rebutted the allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who, on Thursday accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to create over one lakh fake votes in Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly segment.

Several BJP leaders have now come out, questioning the basis and intent of LoP Gandhi's claims, calling them "vague," "baseless," and "politically-motivated."

Speaking to IANS, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said, “If anyone has a factory of lies, it is Rahul Gandhi. If spreading confusion is a habit, then it belongs to the Congress party.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, BJP MP Ravi Kishan questioned the Congress party’s selective trust in the electoral system.

“Congress should first answer how they won wherever they formed the government. They don’t question the system where they win but challenge the Constitution and Election Commission where they face defeat,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy challenged the Congress to present solid proof. “Today, it is difficult to determine which voters will vote for whom. If legitimate voters who don’t want to be removed are taken off the list, that’s a big challenge. Rahul Gandhi should show the names of those voters he claims were removed, with proof, to the Election Commission. So far, there hasn’t been any evidence provided for any voter whose name was added or removed,” Rudy told IANS.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar dismissed the accusations as theatrics. “Unnecessarily, Rahul Gandhi is creating a problem, creating a criticism and making unnecessary vague allegations against PM Modi. It is completely wrong. Yesterday in the meeting, he showed a bundle of papers. Why has he not produced it before the Election Commission? Why has he not challenged it before the court?”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya added a sharp personal jibe, saying, “Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders are not taken seriously. But what can be done? It’s all about family matters there. If Congress wants to progress, they must bow before that family, that’s how things work there.”

On August 7, LoP Gandhi had claimed that 1,00,250 fake votes were created in the Mahadevapura Assembly seat under Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency, calling it a part of a BJP-led scheme to steal the election.

The Election Commission has rejected the claims and asked for specific evidence. The Opposition, however, continues to demand that the Commission clarify whether the data LoP Gandhi presented was obtained from its own official platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor