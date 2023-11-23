Rahul Gandhi shares video of his interaction with Chiranjeevi Health Insurance beneficiaries on YouTube

New Delhi, Nov 23 A day after visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared the video of his interaction with the patients discussing the benefit of the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme.

Sharing the video on the YouTube platform titled, ‘Chiranjeevi Rajasthan: Free treatment of up to Rs 50 lakh,’ he said in the clip, "Got a chance to meet patients and their families in the cancer ward of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Inquired about his well-being and talked to them about the benefits of Chiranjeevi Scheme."

He added, "Rajasthan Government's Chiranjeevi scheme is India's largest and best health protection scheme. A source of peace for millions of families. Any kind of surgery, organ transplant, dialysis, cancer and heart disease treatment – from the most serious to the most expensive – are completely free of cost."

He continued, "Following the announcement by Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, the facility of free treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh has now been increased to Rs 50 lakh."

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing a second-consecutive term in the desert state which has a tradition of alternate party governments for the last three decades.

