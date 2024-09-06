Rahul Gandhi should implement NRC in Himachal Pradesh, demands Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Sep 6 Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday demanded that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi start enacting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from Himachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh's Minister of Rural Development, Anirudh Singh, made a serious revelation about illegal immigrants in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly, Anirudh Singh said tension was rising in some areas due to rapid construction by illegal immigrants who he suggested could be Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Giriraj Singh while speaking to IANS said, "Anirudh Singh is a minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, who was speaking in the House in the presence of the Chief Minister, which was seen by the entire country. Now in such a situation, he is saying that only 190 vendors were given certificates by the Urban Ministry to sell goods, and I know where these 1,900 came from. He was saying that they were Bangladeshis. He said that he even recognised two of them."

The Union Minister also stressed upon the need to enact the NRC, otherwise Indians will become minorities in their own country.

"People like Anirudh Singh are demanding NRC, saying that they should be given certificates. NRC is needed in the entire country, otherwise Indians will become minorities in more than 200 districts. I also demand that Rahul Gandhi implement NRC in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

Giriraj Singh didn't stop here, he hit out at the Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, for his acidic remarks against Anirudh Singh.

Asaduddin Owaisi had put up a post on his social media account recently stating, "There is only hatred in Himachal Pradesh's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'! The Congress minister was speaking the language of the BJP.”

"If a minister is telling the truth in the Assembly, you go and ask Rahul Gandhi. But Rohingyas and Bangladeshi intruders are present everywhere in India, even in Delhi."

"They are slowly spreading and settling in the mountains of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, in a planned manner with the aid of the Popular Front of India (PFI). It should be investigated by the state government and people given certificates according to the NRC," he stated.

