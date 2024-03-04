Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government for Unfilled Vacancies, Vows INDIA Bloc's Commitment to Youth Employment

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Narendra Modi government for its failure to fill vacant positions, and asserted that the INDIA bloc's commitment to unlocking job opportunities for the youth.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi's intentions do not align with the goal of promoting employment.

देश के युवाओं एक बात नोट कर लो!



नरेंद्र मोदी की नीयत ही रोज़गार देने की नहीं है। नए पद निकालना तो दूर वह केंद्र सरकार के खाली पड़े पदों पर भी कुंडली मार कर बैठे हैं।



अगर संसद में पेश किए गए केंद्र सरकार के आंकड़ों को ही मानें तो 78 विभागों में 9 लाख 64 हज़ार पद खाली हैं।… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, Youth of the country, note one thing! Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the central government.

If we consider the data presented by the central government in Parliament, then 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments. If we look at important departments only, 2.93 lakh posts are vacant in the railways, 1.43 lakh in the home ministry and 2.64 lakh in the defence ministry," the former Congress president tweeted.

Does the central government have the answer as to why more than 30 per cent posts are vacant in 15 major departments, he asked.