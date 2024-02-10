Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Govt Over Alleged Glaring Infirmities in Pragati Maidan Tunnel Project

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the PM Modi government over alleged "glaring infirmities" in the Pragati Maidan tunnel project, citing what he called the prevailing "Amrit Kaal" of corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1.3-km-long tunnel and five underpasses on June 19, 2022, as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project. The project aims to enhance connectivity between central Delhi, eastern parts of the city, and satellite towns like Noida and Ghaziabad.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, The ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the corrupt is prevailing in the country. The Pragati Maidan Tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 777 crore, became unusable in just one year. The prime minister is doing modeling instead of ‘planning’ on every development project, he said.

देश में भ्रष्टाचारियों का अमृतकाल चल रहा है!



₹777 करोड़ खर्च कर बनाई गई प्रगति मैदान टनल सिर्फ एक साल में उपयोग के लायक नहीं रही।



प्रधानमंत्री विकास की हर परियोजना पर ‘प्लानिंग’ की जगह ‘मॉडलिंग’ कर रहे हैं,



और ED, CBI, IT भ्रष्टाचार से नहीं, लोकतंत्र से लड़ रहे हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 10, 2024

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notice to Larsen and Toubro regarding alleged glaring deficiencies in the project. The PWD is demanding a token amount of Rs 500 crore from the firm and instructing it to immediately commence repair work. Larsen and Toubro has countered, claiming Rs 500 crore against the PWD.