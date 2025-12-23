Rahul Gandhi speaks abroad as his words have no value in India, chides Basavraj Bommai

Bidar, Dec 23 BJP leader Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter speaks during his visits abroad as his words have no value in India.

Bommai made the remark while speaking to the media in Karnataka's Bidar.

Responding to a question about Gandhi travelling abroad and speaking against India, Bommai said it has become the Congress leader's habit to speak against India's constitutional institutions and democracy.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi seeks the support of foreign organisations to protect himself from corruption cases.

Bommai further alleged that the Congress has "killed Mahatma Gandhi not once, but many times". He said the Congress party invokes Mahatma Gandhi's name only for political gain and speaks about him out of fear of losing relevance.

Responding to a question on the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the MGNREGS, Bommai said Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress party be dissolved. "However, Jawaharlal Nehru did not dissolve it, and Gandhi was assassinated the very next day.

Bommai further accused the Congress of committing a "grave sin" by trying to separate Mahatma Gandhi from Lord Ram.

"Ram and Gandhi are not separate. Gandhi's soul constantly invoked Lord Ram. Mahatma Gandhi, who spoke about Ram and upheld the idea of Ram Rajya, had Ram embedded in his soul. The Congress uses Gandhi’s name for political benefit and speaks this way out of fear of losing it," he said.

On Monday, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot said the Union government was "destroying" the economic security of rural India by changing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Notably, the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) is aimed at enhancing the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor