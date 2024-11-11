Rahul Gandhi Spotted in White T-Shirt with 'I Love Wayanad' Slogan During Roadshow for By-Poll (Watch Video)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a white colour t-shirt with a slogan mentioned 'I Love Wayanad' at the back, campaigning for his sister and Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a by-election scheduled to take place with Maharashtra assembly election on November 20.

Both the leaders were seen cheering huge crowd at the roadshow in the constituency. The Congress leaders hold joint road show in Sulthan Bathery of Wayanad. A video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), by Congress shows Rahul Gandhi flaunting his t-shirt's back slogan while crowd cheered him with claps and shouts.

'I Love Wayanad' Slogan on Rahul Gandhi's T-Shirt

The high-octane public campaigning for the crucial bypolls in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly segment will conclude on Monday. The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, and the Chelakkara segment has long been a bastion of the CPI (M)-led LDF.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate who has been leading the last leg of the campaigning by camping in the constituency, is present in Wayanad on the last day of public campaigning.