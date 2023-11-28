Rahul Gandhi summoned by UP court in defamation case

Sultanpur, Nov 28 An MP-MLA court on Monday summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 16 in a defamation case lodged by a BJP leader for allegedly making objectionable comments against party Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

MP-MLA court judge Yogesh Yadav had heard the matter on November 18 and had fixed Monday as the next date for the hearing.

According to Santosh Pandey, lawyer of the petitioner Vijay Mishra, Judge Yadav has summoned Rahul Gandhi on December 16 in the matter.

The case of defamation was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018. He had alleged that Gandhi made objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor