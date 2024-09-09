Rahul Gandhi tarnishing India's image abroad, this is treason: Shivraj

Bhopal, Sep 9 Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a senior Union Minister, sharply criticized Rahul Gandhi who is currently on U.S. trip, accusing him of tarnishing India's image abroad. Chouhan claimed that despite Rahul Gandhi's efforts in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he has failed to truly connect with the essence of India.

Chouhan stated, "As the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi is accountable to the nation. Defaming India on foreign soil is akin to treason. No true patriot behaves this way, but Rahul Gandhi seems frustrated after Congress’s consecutive electoral defeats. He's now expressing that frustration by maligning the country’s image in America."

Defending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its volunteers, Chouhan praised their commitment in nation-building. He added, "The RSS has raised countless individuals who dedicate their lives to the nation. When abroad, there's no BJP or Congress -- just a united front representing India, as Atal Bihari Vajpayee exemplified. I remember during my visit to America, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, I was asked if he was an underachiever. I responded that the Prime Minister of India can never be an underachiever."

Chouhan also accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting Indian artisans, workers, and laborers by suggesting that India depends heavily on imports from China. He countered this by highlighting India's growing self-reliance, stating, "While some imports continue, India is increasingly producing its own goods.

He however, agreed with one of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that people are not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Yes, they don't fear Modi Ji; they love him. That’s why he has been elected as Prime Minister for the third time. Under his leadership, India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy. Rahul Gandhi, your Bharat Jodo Yatra did not connect you to the real India. No one becomes great with a narrow mindset," Chouhan remarked.

