Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav are part-time politicians: Nitin Nabin

Patna, Dec 23 BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, calling them part-time politicians.

Addressing a large gathering during his felicitation ceremony at Miller High School Ground in Patna, Nabin urged BJP workers to avoid part-time politics and asserted that BJP leaders and workers believe in full-time commitment.

“BJP members do full-time politics. We should not do part-time politics like Rahul Gandhi,” Nabin said.

Launching a direct attack on the Congress leader, Nabin said that Rahul Gandhi repeatedly disrespects national institutions and the country itself.

“When Rahul Gandhi is in the country, he abuses the Constitution and the Election Commission. When he goes abroad, he abuses the country. Such people should be punished,” Nabin said.

Without naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the BJP leader took an indirect swipe at him, accusing him of lacking seriousness toward legislative responsibilities.

“There is a leader in Bihar who also does part-time politics. When the Assembly is in session, he leaves,” Nabin said.

Calling the present time a “time of change,” Nabin urged BJP workers in Bihar to step forward and dedicate themselves to the development of Bihar and the nation.

He emphasised that party workers must actively work to take government schemes to the grassroots.

“There is no shortcut in politics. One has to work continuously with a long-term vision,” he said.

Nitin Nabin said that Patna and Bihar hold a special place in his heart, irrespective of where he is posted.

“Wherever I may be, Patna and the people of Bihar live in my heart. I cannot forget the love of the people of Bankipur and the respect given by party workers,” he said.

Tuesday marked Nitin Nabin’s first visit to Patna after becoming the BJP’s National Working President.

He received a grand welcome, and the Bihar BJP organised a large felicitation ceremony in his honour at Miller School Ground.

Addressing the event, Nabin expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they had shown immense faith in Bihar.

Highlighting the BJP’s organisational culture, Nabin said the party empowers even grassroots workers.

“This is the beauty of the BJP. Even a booth-level worker, when entrusted with national responsibility, begins working with the same dedication as the national leadership,” he said.

Referring to recent local body elections, Nabin said the BJP continues to register victories wherever elections are held.

“The winning streak that began in Bihar will now extend to West Bengal and Kerala. The saffron flag will fly everywhere,” he asserted.

He concluded by urging BJP workers to work harder to live up to the trust placed in them by the people of Bihar.

“To honour that trust, we must work even harder and ensure that government schemes reach the last person,” Nabin said.

