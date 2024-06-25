Rahul Gandhi to be the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, June 25 The Congress on Tuesday evening announced that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.

"Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha," said party General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc, sources said.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, "CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji has written to the Pro-Tem Speaker informing him that Rahul Gandhi ji is appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. We are confident that as LOP, Rahul ji will be a bold voice for the common people of India and ensure that the NDA government is held firmly accountable at all times."

On June 8, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a unanimous resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"The CWC has unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament," Venugopal had said after the meeting, adding that the former party chief would take a decision very soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor