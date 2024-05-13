Rahul Gandhi to get married soon?

Raebareli (UP), May 13 After evading queries for years, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday finally responded to a question about his marriage.

Gandhi scion Rahul, who is considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, was addressing a meeting in Raebareli on Monday when someone from the crowd teased the senior Congress leader about his marital status and asked him when he plans to tie the knot.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi who was standing close to him drew Rahul Gandhi’s attention to the question and he said, “Ab jaldi hi karni padegi (now, I will have to get married soon).”

On hearing his reply, the crowd cheered wildly and Rahul Gandhi responded with a smile.

Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, from where he is seeking a fresh term alongside the Raebareli constituency.

He had represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019.

He will face Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP in Raebareli.

Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase.

