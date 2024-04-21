Rahul Gandhi to give INDIA bloc's Ranchi rally a miss

New Delhi, April 21 INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, projected to be the second biggest gathering of the opposition allies after Delhi's 'Loktantra bachao' rally last month, will see the absence of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul's proposed visit to Satna and Ranchi on Sunday was cancelled at the last hour due to "health reasons".

Congress communications-in-charge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X and said that Rahul has suddenly taken ill and he won't be able to join the gathering of INDIA bloc allies.

"Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present," Jairam wrote on X.

He, however, added that party president Mallikarjun Kharge will address public gatherings in Satna and Ranchi.

With Rahul pulling off from the event at the last hour, the political space is set to start buzzing with talks of "differences overriding unity" in the Opposition bloc.

Reports suggest that Uddhav Thackery, another heavyweight of INDIA bloc may skip the Ranchi event, the reasons for which are yet to emerge.

Earlier in the day, the Ranchi event of the INDIA bloc got mired in controversy over incarcerated former chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren getting "big projection" in party posters.

The opposition bloc leaders in the 'Loktantra bachao' rally on March 31 had protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and raised a war cry against the Centre while accusing the latter of misusing state agencies to silence the voice of the Opposition.

