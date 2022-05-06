Rahul Gandhi to meet NSUI members in Chanchalguda jail, says Telangana Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi

Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members in the Chanchalguda jail who were detained for staging a protest outside the administrative building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

While talking to ANI, Yaskhi said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal. The next day, he will offer floral tributes to former CM Damodaram Sanjeevaiah."

"He will also meet the arrested NSUI president along with 18 other students in the jail. Then he will interact with extended Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee members at Gandhi Bhavan," he added.

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, banners were seen around Hyderabad asking if he was ready to accept the 'white challenge' by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi's video went viral on various social media platforms, showing the Congress leader attending a party.

Rahul Gandhi reports said he was apparently in the viral video at a Lord of Rings, a nightclub in Kathmandu. However, there was no independent authentication of the contents of the viral video.

The white challenge was started by Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy in September 2021, for politicians and celebrities aiming to eradicate the drug menace in the state.

TRS leader Krishank said that state Congress chief Revanth Reddy has been asking political leaders to accept drug tests which KT Rama Rao accepted, but now he has also asked the Rahul Gandhi who is visiting Telangana to take up this challenge and KTR is ready to come wherever he wants to give his tests.

Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7

The NSUI members protested outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the campus on May 7, following which the police detained them and registered a case for 'obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty'.

On Sunday, Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector had said that 18 people who were protesting were taken into custody.

"Eighteen people who were protesting in the administration's building have been taken into custody. When we tried to stop the agitators, they pushed our staff including lady constables. Agitators pelted stones to break the glasses on the window and went inside the building. A case has been registered under obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty," Ramesh Naik had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

