Rahul Gandhi to sound INDIA bloc's LS poll bugle in Mumbai on March 17

Mumbai, March 7 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will conclude the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) and kickstart the opposition INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign from the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park grounds, here on March 17, a top party leader said on Thursday.

Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole and AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala said that the BJNY will enter Maharashtra at Nandurbar on March 12, then wend its way to Mumbai by March 16, and culminate with the poll campaign launch of the opposition alliance.

"All preparations have been made for the Maharashtra leg of the BJNY and also the rally at the CSM Park grounds on March 17," said Patole, adding that lakhs of people are expected to attend the joint maiden rally of INDIA bloc on March 17.

All top leaders of the INDIA bloc have been invited for the mega-rally including the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies like Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and other smaller partners.

Top state Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan, ex-CMs Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, among other senior party leaders were also present at the deliberations for the smooth passage of the BJNY on its concluding journey.

