Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna tomorrow for 'Azadi Ke Parwane' programme

Patna, Feb 4 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Patna on February 5 to participate in the 'Azadi Ke Parwane' programme, which marks the birth anniversary of Jaglal Chaudhary who was an Independence activist, Dalit leader and noted politician from Bihar.

The event will be held at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall at 1 p.m. as confirmed by Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Singh.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Patna airport at around 9.40 a.m.

This will be his second visit to Bihar in the last 20 days, signalling his increasing focus on the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

Jaglal Chaudhary, a prominent leader from the Pasi community, played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle. He left his MBBS studies to support Mahatma Gandhi and later served as Excise Minister in the Bihar government, where he was instrumental in implementing a state-wide liquor ban.

Known for his social contributions, Chaudhary remains an inspirational figure for many.

Bihar unit Congress president Akhilesh Singh emphasised that the youth in Bihar will get a chance to learn about Jaglal Chaudhary’s legacy through this event.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi’s frequent visits to Patna, Akhilesh Singh stated that he would provide energy and motivation to Congress workers and Bihar’s youth.

"We had requested Rahul Gandhi to spend more time in Bihar and other states, and he accepted it," Singh said.

He also reiterated the Congress' commitment to secular politics, highlighting its alliance with RJD and opposing the BJP-led NDA.

"Congress has sacrificed for independence and won freedom for the country -- where was the Sangh then? Congress is a national party, and RJD has always been a trusted ally. RJD has never allied with the BJP, and Congress has always opposed the BJP. Underestimating Congress is a mistake, as our followers are present in every street and locality of the country," Singh remarked.

He further responded to the NDA’s electoral ambitions, stating: "While the NDA is targeting 225 seats, we have set our sights on winning 243."

