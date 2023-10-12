Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Mizoram and Telangana

New Delhi, Oct 12 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be touring the states of Mizoram and Telangana for almost five days ahead of the crucial assembly elections.

A party source said that Rahul Gandhi will be travelling to Mizoram on October 15 and 16.

The source said that Gandhi will be attending the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 17 and then leave for Telangana in the evening.

Rahul Gandhi will be participating in the bus yatra programme of the Congress in Telanaga for next three days on October 18, 19 and 20.

The source said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to participate in the bus yatra on October 18.

The source further said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan on October 16.

He will also kick off a yatra in Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP) areas from Kota's Baran.

The source said that yatra will be hybrid, at some place it will be pad yatra at some places it will be on vehicle.

The polling for 118-member Telangana assembly is scheduled on November 30, while 40-member Mizoram and 200-member Rajasthan assemblies will vote on November 7 and November 25 respectively.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

