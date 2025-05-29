Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce relief package for border areas hit by Pak shelling

New Delhi, May 29 Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to announce a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for people living in border areas affected by Pakistani shelling.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi cited his recent visit to Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, where 14 civilians, including four children, were killed and several others injured in cross-border shelling.

“I recently visited Poonch, where 14 people, including four children, were killed and scores injured in Pakistani shelling. This sudden and indiscriminate attack has caused large-scale destruction in civilian areas,” he wrote.

He described the extensive damage inflicted by the shelling, saying that hundreds of homes, shops, schools, and religious places had been severely damaged. “Many victims told me that years of hard work and savings were destroyed in an instant,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi also emphasised the resilience and peaceful nature of the communities living in the border districts.

“The people of Poonch and other border areas have lived in peace and harmony for decades. Today, when they are going through such a deep crisis, it is our collective responsibility to acknowledge their pain and provide them with all possible support to rebuild their lives,” he said.

Calling for urgent government action, he urged PM Modi to formulate “a solid and generous relief and rehabilitation package” not just for Poonch but for all areas affected by Pakistani shelling.

Gandhi had visited the affected civilian areas of Poonch on May 24, where he met with grieving families and local residents who had suffered loss of life and property.

During the visit, he had assured the people that he would raise their concerns at the national level.

Both Poonch and Rajouri districts have witnessed repeated shelling from across the border, leading to loss of lives and widespread destruction of property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor