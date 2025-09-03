Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce relief package for flood-hit states

New Delhi, Sep 3 Amid devastating floods sweeping across northern India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action and announce a Special Relief Package for the affected states, especially Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and J&K.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi called for urgent Central government intervention and relief for thousands of families battling the disaster.

“Modi Ji, the floods in Punjab have caused devastating destruction. The situation in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand is also extremely worrying," he posted on X.

"In such difficult times, your attention and the active help of the central government are extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives, and loved ones. I urge that an immediate announcement be made for a special relief package (Special Relief Package) for these states, especially for the farmers – and that relief and rescue operations be expedited,” he added.

He also shared a video message, appealing to the Prime Minister: “It is saddening to see people struggling to save their families and loved ones. Modi Ji, it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard people's lives. I urge you to protect them and arrange a Special Relief Package as soon as possible.”

The situation on the ground remains grim. Heavy rainfall and cloudbursts have triggered flash floods in multiple northern states.

In Punjab, 29 people have reportedly died and thousands have been displaced in what officials are calling the worst flood in recent history.

Entire villages are submerged, and the state machinery is under tremendous pressure to rescue marooned residents.

In Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, flash floods and landslides have claimed lives and caused widespread destruction, while many people are still missing. Himachal Pradesh has also reported collapsed roads, snapped power lines, and significant damage to infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor